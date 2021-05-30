Award-winning star B. J. Thomas passed away at his home in Arlington, Texas over the weekend.
B. J. Thomas has died at the age of 78.
The award-winning singer passed away at his home in Arlington, Texas on Saturday (29.05.21) after suffering complications from lung cancer, and the sad news has been confirmed via a post on his official Twitter page.
The message read: "It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas."
Thomas - who had been battling stage-four lung cancer - began his music career in the 1960s and the iconic 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' was among his most well-known hits.
The track actually won him an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1969 for 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'.
However, Robert Redford - who starred in the movie - previously admitted he initially questioned whether the song truly belonged in the film.
He said in 2019: "When the film was released, I was highly critical - how did the song fit with the film? There was no rain.
"At the time, it seemed like a dumb idea. How wrong I was."
Since its original release, the song has featured in a host of well-known Hollywood films, including 'Forrest Gump' and 'Spider-Man 2'.
Thomas - who also enjoyed chart success with songs such as 'Hooked on a Feeling' and '(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song' - confirmed in March that he had stage -four lung cancer and was receiving treatment in Texas.
In a statement, he said at the time: "I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans.
"I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."
Paloma Faith's second album, released on May 28th 2012, is a stunning follow up to her quite spectacular debut album, 'Do You Want The Truth Or...
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
This hugely enjoyable adventure is a loose remake of the 1977 Disney hit that blended...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Pete is a young boy who lives in the forest, not many little boys would...
Echoing his witty writing style, Bill Bryson's memoir of his trek up the Appalachian Trail...
Bill Bryson has been living in the UK with his English wife for a long...
This is the Marvel movie that divides the fans from the casual filmgoers, as the...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
After the award-winning Margin Call, writer-director J.C. Chandor shifts gears completely for this fiercely detailed...
Following events during World War II and his confrontation with Nazi adversary the Red Skull,...
A veteran mariner makes a brave voyage into the Indian Ocean on his large yacht,...
Ben Shepard is a young and ambitious reporter determined to make a name for himself...
Robert Redford revisits the Lincoln assassination with this earnest historical drama. Being a relatively obscure...