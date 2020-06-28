Ayda Field has given up alcohol during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 41-year-old star - who is married to 'Angels' hitmaker Robbie Williams - admitted she has been trying to live a clean and healthy lifestyle, which has included trying to cut sugar out of her diet.

Speaking on the '(Staying) At Home With The Williams' podcast, she said: ''It's just really hard for me, because I love, love sugar - but I'm also aware about how bad it is.

''So I've been really trying to navigate that in quarantine and be the cleanest I've been in a really long time. I haven't been drinking alcohol, which is something I enjoy but because of this pact with my mother I've not been drinking alcohol.

''So these past few days, I've noticed a correlation between drinking alcohol, abusing food and feeling really bad about myself - which is A, B and C. But I will say that, f**k me, sugar is fun!''

Ayda - who has children Teddy, seven, Charlton, five, Colette, 20 months, and Beau, three months, with her husband - admitted she now feels bad when she eats bad foods, and she's used lockdown to balance things out.

She added: ''I feel awful! That's the thing, the past four days - I've been really good in quarantine.

''I know this dark side of myself when I eat these things, there's just a Loch Ness Monster that comes out.

I've been really good, because I knew that part of my mental health in this quarantine - as we kind of found a rhythm here - was to not fall into these mental traps where I feel so rubbish and dark.

''I have a gut thing and all sorts of reasons, I had diabetes in my pregnancies. I should not be eating sugar, it's just not what I should be eating.''