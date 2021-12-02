Awkwafina is to join the cast of 'Renfield' alongside Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage.

The 33-year-old actress - real name Nora Lum - has signed up to appear in the monster movie which focuses on Dracula’s familiar henchman, with 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' star Hoult in the title role.

In sharing a screenshot of an article revealing the news, she said on Instagram: "I am insanely excited for this."

While details are being kept under wraps about her role in the upcoming comedy horror, 'The Tomorrow War' director Chris McKay is on board to bring the whole project to the screen, which in turn is based on an original story outline from Robert Kirkman, with Ryan Ridley stepping in to pen the script.

For Awkwafina - who won a Golden Globe for her role in 'The Farewell' - the casting follows her star turn in Marvel’s 'Shang-Chi' and the 'Legend of the Ten Rings'.

The 'Crazy Rich Asians' star previously admitted that every character she takes on has "motive" behind them, as she opened up about how she has always been "picky" when it comes to taking on new role, and is always sure to look for "complexity" within a character.

She said: "I look for complexity of character. I look for the motive behind it. I look for complexity in the story that also has broad elements that have heart. If the script's good, the role's good, it's fluid, it makes sense - that's what I look for.

"But I think I've always been picky. I've never done a project just because it's like, 'Whoa, a project.' "