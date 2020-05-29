'Jumanji: The Next Level' stars Awkwafina and Karen Gillan have been tapped for the upcoming action-comedy 'Shelly'.
Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are to reunite for the upcoming action-comedy 'Shelly'.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' co-stars have reportedly been tapped to star in the motion picture which is to be helmed by Jude Weng - who has directed episodes of TV's 'The Good Place' and 'Black-Ish' - and will see Awkwafina take on the titular role as Shelly and Gillan her former high school bully, who she befriends a decade later.
Shelly has become an ''ice-cold hit-woman'' after a prank at their prom left her reeling, and when she meets Dianna Park (Gillan) all these years later, she never expected to befriend her and protect her life after another mob were hired to kill the pair.
The plot is as follows: ''The story takes place a decade after an embarrassing prom prank ran Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and so hardened her heart that she became an ice-cold hit-woman. Revenge threatens to be sweet when she learns her next target is her former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the assassin finds herself in with the cool crowd, protecting her old nemesis against another hit crew hired to kill them both. The tone is Mean Girls meets Barry.''
According to Deadline, Shelly's script is being penned by up-and-coming writers Michael Doneger and Liz Storm and is an original story.
Ian Bryce Productions - who produced Ryan Reynolds' Netflix film '6 Underground' - are passing the script around in the hope a studio will pick it up.
'Crazy Rich Asians' star Awkwafina and 'Guardian of the Galaxy' actress Gillan portrayed Ming Fleetfoot and Ruby Roundhouse respectively in last year's 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one...
The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records...
Five of our favourite unlikely heroes re-assemble in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. The...
Paul is a loner who travels the west with only his dog and horse for...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
By refusing to follow the usual formula, filmmaker James Gunn has made Marvel's best-yet movie,...
The cast of forthcoming Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy'; Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Chris...