Ava Max has announced the release date for her hotly-anticipated debut album, 'Heaven & Hell'.

The 26-year-old pop star - who reached number one in the UK and more than 14 countries around the world with breakthrough hit 'Sweet But Psycho' last summer - had teased fans towards the end of 2019 that she was set to release her first record in a matter of months.

And now, she has confirmed it will arrive on September 18, and also dropped the new single, 'Who's Laughing Now', with a music video helmed by Isaac Rentz.

In a message to her fans, she said: ''You have been there for me through every step of the way and I can't wait to share these songs with you.

''My heart could burst, these songs will soon all be yours.''

Ava previously teased that the album will be ''unapologetically pop''.

She said: ''I am straight up, unapologetically pop ... It's definitely more sonically the same.''

And the US star is proud that all her songs ''stand for something'' and aren't just about having a good time.

She added: ''The message is very strong and empowering pop songs. There will be songs that are a little bit more emotional. ''Most of it is all upbeat, pop anthems.

''They all stand for something. I don't have one song about partying.''

Ava also admitted that she never expected 'Sweet But Psycho' to be such a major hit so quickly.

She said: ''I didn't know how fast this would take off because it went first in Sweden and went number one. It was released the same day globally. It first was big in Europe in Sweden, Norway and Finland. Now it is rising in the United States and Australia.

''I feel globally it's been a remarkable success story. People are relating to it.''

'Heaven & Hell' is available to pre-order now.