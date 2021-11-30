Music determines the success of slots, which millions of players enjoy regularly. Software providers have developed slots in honor of well-known musicians like Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley. The best music games feature bonus rounds, free spins, multipliers, and other special features.

Photo credit: Unsplash

Our expert team has handpicked the best Aussie online casinos with music games. Pick one of the following, create a gaming account, and start playing.

Bizzo Casino

The library at Bizzo Casino has thousands of video slots, live dealer games, and table & card games from multiple software providers, including Betsoft, Belatra, Habanero, and others. Many of these games are on the theme of music. Play popular pokies like Elvis Frog in Vegas, Crystals Digger, Book of Cats, Johnny Cash, and more.

When you sign up and make a deposit at Bizzo Casino, you qualify for a bonus of 100% up to $100 plus 100 free spins on Mechanical Clover or Dig Dig Digger. You can later claim free spins bonuses, deposit bonuses, and other special bonuses.

The top features of Bizzo Casino include adrenaline-pumping casino tournaments, live dealer games, VIP rewards, and live support. The online casino has a valid Kahnawake license, which makes it safe and secure.

Jackpot Jill Casino

Meet the warrior princess Jill, who welcomes players into her magical world of thrilling promotions and tournaments, 2000+ online casino games, and exciting rewards. Find several amazing music-themed slots in Jackpot Jill Casino's diverse game portfolio. Play popular multi-vendor games like Dragon Pearls: Hold & Win, Buffalo Power: Hold & Win, Tiger Stone, and others.

The promotions section looks empty, but you can start with a hefty welcome bonus of $7500 plus 100 zero-wager spins. Then plunge into a casino adventure called the Quest and find treasure in the form of free spins, bonuses, cash, and more. Participate in the casino races to win cash prizes and boost your bankroll.

Woo Casino

Based on the theme of wooing, Woo Casino woos players with a hefty welcome package, daily slots races, live dealer games, loyalty rewards, and network tournaments with seven-figure prize pools.

The library includes exciting music games with features like bonus buy, megaways, cascading reels, expanding wilds, and many more. You can play pokies, scratchcards, table & card games, and Bitcoin games. Popular titles include Book of Rampage, Crystals Digger, Lucky Jack Tut's Treasures, and Dynamite Riches Megaways.

Start with a welcome package of $200 plus 200 free spins, spin the Wheel of Fortune to win random prizes, and claim a reload bonus of 50% up to $100 + 60 free spins. Participate in the daily slot race to win your share of $800 plus 800 free spins daily.

Fund your account with safe and reliable Australia-friendly banking methods like Visa & MasterCard, Neosurf, and cryptocurrencies. Woo Casino bears a 100% safe & secure guarantee and supports responsible gambling.

PlayCroco Casino

Aussie players who sign up at PlayCroco Casino right away can claim a bonus of $10 free. The online casino's mascot is a friendly green crocodile who accompanies you when you play music-themed online casino games, claim bonuses, and earn rewards.

PlayCroco Casino is a Real Time Gaming (RTG) online casino, which offers popular RTG online casino games like Bubble Bubble 3, Egyptian Gold, Plentiful Treasure, Sweet 16, and many more.

The online casino's support for Bitcoin is another factor that makes it a popular slot among online casino players. You can also use traditional banking methods like credit and debit cards, Neosurf, and vouchers to fund your PlayCroco gaming account.

Play 350+ online casinos and enjoy new games every month, free spins bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, VIP rewards, and 24/7 live support at PlayCroco Casino.

Playamo Casino

One of the most popular Australian online casinos, Playamo Casino offers a portfolio full of music pokies from multiple software providers like Belatra, iSoftBet, BGaming, IGTech, and many more. Play pokies like Master of Gold: Hold & Win, Buffalo Power: Hold & Win, Howling Wolves, Aloha King Elvis, and Elvis Frog, among others.

Playamo Casino offers lucrative promotions, reliable banking options, VIP rewards, a Wheel of Fortune, and a Playamo app. Participate in tournaments with large prize pools and lottery games to win cash prizes and boost your bankroll.