August Alsina claims Will Smith ''gave [him] his blessing'' to embark on a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The 27-year-old singer has widely been rumoured to have been romantically linked with the 'Bad Moms' actress in recent years, and he has now confirmed they were together, but insisted he hadn't ''done anything wrong'' as her husband was more than aware of the situation.

He said: ''People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I'm not okay with is my character being in question...I'm not a troublemaker. I don't like drama.

''Drama actually makes me nauseous.

''I also don't think that it's ever important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right? But, in this instance, it's very different, 'cause as I said there is so many people that are side-eyeing me, looking at me questionable about it.

''It's because people don't necessarily know the truth, but I never have done anything wrong.

''I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation. Due to the transformation from their marriage to [a] life partnership that they spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing.''

August claimed his relationship with Jada ''almost killed'' him and made him into a different person after devoting his ''full self'' to her.

He added in an interview with Angela Yee: ''I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it.

''So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody...I really loved the person that I experienced that [with] and know what [that feels] like -- if some people never get that in this lifetime.

''I'm shakin' right now because it almost killed me. Not almost. It did -- it pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It. Broke. Me. Down.''

Last year, Jada - who has children Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with the 'Independence Day' actor - admitted she and her spouse no longer celebrate their wedding anniversary because their marriage has changed over the years.

She said: ''It's more of a life partnership, so it's not steeped in that day.

''We don't really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different.''

And Will, 51, has insisted nothing will ever end his relationship with his 48-year-old ''life partner''.

He previously said: ''We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with someone for the rest of your life.

''There's no deal breakers. There's nothing she could do -- ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.''

The couple have yet to comment on August's claims.