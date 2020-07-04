August Alsina claims he warned Jada Pinkett Smith that he was going public about their alleged affair.

The 27-year-old singer recently gave an interview in which he claimed he and Jada, 48, had a relationship with the blessing of her husband Will Smith and he says he warned the Smiths in advance.

He wrote on Instagram: ''No one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance.''

August also insisted he had no regrets about the revelation and was standing by his ''truth'' even after Jada denied the claims.

He wrote: ''We are surround by so much disharmony in this external world, so it is my forever job to do whatever's necessary to reach the gift of harmony within myself. Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can't apologize for that. A tower of truth can never fall, only a tower of lies can do that. My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own. There is no right or wrong here, it simply just IS. & I make room and have acceptance for your thoughts and opinions, regardless if I agree or not, you have that freedom to feel WHATEVER it is u feel because when you're at TRUE peace, all of the noise and chatter becomes that of a whisper.

''My heart has no malice or hate toward anyone on this planet. I just simply want the chains off & I'm willing to DIE getting there. The gift of freedom is yours to have, God promises us that, but only if you're willing. &God is not a man that HE should lie.. & I'm His SON, so neither would I (sic).''

Jada has revealed that she will discuss the allegations on her Facebook Watch series 'Red Table Talk' and August said he did not go public in order to cause trouble but he simply wanted to be open and honest.

He explained: ''God said, We may grow weary and tired fighting in the fire, but we shall NOT be burned! The journey to freedom is a deeply complex, tricky, and turbulent road to tow; yet very necessary. Oppression comes in so many forms these days, beginning w/ physical slavery and bondage to the white man, then passed down generational programming that manifest into mental enslavement. Slaves to an idea, slaves to an image, slaves to a code of conduct, slaves to a picture you've created in your mind.. even if it contains many falsities.. & anything that differentiates from your 'idea' & 'image' feels like an attack. & I get it; not only do i get it but I'm also sorry you feel that way, BUT, The only attack here is against the invisible walls of silent societal construct and 'code' we place upon each other & upon ourselves hidden behind the desires of others approval & acceptance; another form of slavery & bondage that blocks one's truest self from showing & spirit flow. Be blocked and stuck for what? Live silent, pressed down crippled in fear for who ? Adversary is but a gift given to you to flourish (sic).''