ASOS has launched new womenswear label As You.

The online fashion retailer's latest addition to the ASOS exclusive brand portfolio - which also includes COLLUSION and Reclaimed Vintage - launched on Monday (26.10.20) with an initial line-up of over 100 pieces.

Nikki Tattersall, Womenswear Buying Director at ASOS, said: "We are excited to launch this new brand that responds to our younger customers and gives them a new way of showing their confident style. Our focus has been to create a versatile collection that encapsulates both on and off duty glam, reflecting the reality of how our customers are living their lives right now."

As You features mesh separates, dare-to-bare bodycons and tonal mix-and-match sweats. One of the stand-out pieces of the collection is an attention-grabbing, slinky thong-back dress, similar in style to the racy outfit worn by Kim Kardashian West on Instagram last week.

A message on the collection's website states: "Emerging brand AsYou is a big mood. Serving up new-new trends, get into your vibes with pieces designed to represent every side of you, whether you’re off-duty or going out-out. Make a statement in entrance-worthy slinky bodycon dresses, underboob crop tops and plunging bodysuits, or turn down in legging shorts, slouchy tees and oversized sweatshirts. Shop the AsYou at ASOS edit to explore the full collection. You do you."

The collection will be available in sizes 4-18, with prices starting at £8.00.