As You, the latest addition to ASOS' exclusive brand portfolio - which also includes COLLUSION and Reclaimed Vintage - launched on Monday (26.10.20) with an initial line-up of over 100 pieces.
ASOS has launched new womenswear label As You.
The online fashion retailer's latest addition to the ASOS exclusive brand portfolio - which also includes COLLUSION and Reclaimed Vintage - launched on Monday (26.10.20) with an initial line-up of over 100 pieces.
Nikki Tattersall, Womenswear Buying Director at ASOS, said: "We are excited to launch this new brand that responds to our younger customers and gives them a new way of showing their confident style. Our focus has been to create a versatile collection that encapsulates both on and off duty glam, reflecting the reality of how our customers are living their lives right now."
As You features mesh separates, dare-to-bare bodycons and tonal mix-and-match sweats. One of the stand-out pieces of the collection is an attention-grabbing, slinky thong-back dress, similar in style to the racy outfit worn by Kim Kardashian West on Instagram last week.
A message on the collection's website states: "Emerging brand AsYou is a big mood. Serving up new-new trends, get into your vibes with pieces designed to represent every side of you, whether you’re off-duty or going out-out. Make a statement in entrance-worthy slinky bodycon dresses, underboob crop tops and plunging bodysuits, or turn down in legging shorts, slouchy tees and oversized sweatshirts. Shop the AsYou at ASOS edit to explore the full collection. You do you."
The collection will be available in sizes 4-18, with prices starting at £8.00.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
Yungblud goes from shouting about the underrated youth to preaching sexual liberation in the video for his newest song 'Cotton Candy', which is as...
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...