Ashley Roberts has been forced to shut down her fashion line.

The Pussycat Dolls star only launched Allyn Collections in 2017 but the fashion label has now reportedly closed due to poor sales.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She launched Allyn Collections with really good intentions but it didn't take off at all.

''The company had been kept open because Ashley hoped there would be something that could be done to revive it.

''But ultimately the sales just weren't there and it's just not been worth the work.

''Ashley has plenty of other things to focus on, such as her presenting career and the return of the Pussycat Dolls, so she's putting her energy into those instead.''

Ashley, 38, previously described the process of setting up her own company and seeing it come to fruition as ''a high moment'' in her life.

She said: ''You're up and you're down. This is definitely a high moment for me.''

And before the launch, Ashley admitted she was ''really really anxious'' for the big reveal after having put all of her efforts into the creative process for ''almost'' 12 months.

She said: ''I think what people don't see in this industry is that you start it way ahead of time. I feel like it's been almost a year and now it's finally coming out.

''I'm really really anxious and really excited to have it happening now.''