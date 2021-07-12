Asher Angel says 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' has "everything you want in a superhero movie".

The 18-year-old actor plays teenager Billy Batson – with Zachary Levi starring as his superhero alter ego Shazam – and revealed that he is "so happy" with Henry Gayden's script.

Asher told Entertainment Tonight: "It's kind of got everything you want in a superhero movie.

"It's got those heartfelt moments, the action, the comedy, and it's just everything you've ever wanted to see on the big screen. I'm excited."

Asher opened up about filming the project and said that it felt "so good" to be working again after the numerous delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "We're shooting right now, I'm in Atlanta. We're shooting the second one. I've been here since May, so we're shooting and everything is going great.

"It's crazy, because it's so long overdue, so to back feels so good. It's so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack (Dylan Grazer).

"We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It's gonna be so much fun. I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one."

Asher's co-star Jack Dylan Grazer has claimed that the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movie – which also stars Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu – is "getting away with a lot more" than its predecessor.

He said: "It's a great cast. We got Helen Mirren, we got Lucy Liu, we got the new up-and-coming star Rachel Zegler from Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'.

"The script is hilarious. It's funnier than the first one, I'd have to say. We're getting away with a lot more this time. It's action-packed and it's got twists and turns and it's super-duper fun."