A biopic about tennis legend Arthur Ashe is in the works.

The movie will be penned by Oscar-winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott, whose previous credits include Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'BlacKkKlansman'.

Ashe made history in 1975 as he became the first black player to win Wimbledon. He also won the singles titles at the Australian Open and US Open during his career.

Arthur's victory in New York in 1968 was poignant as it happened after the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr, as well as anti-Vietnam War and civil rights protests.

As well as his achievements in tennis, Arthur campaigned against apartheid in South Africa during the 1970s and 1980s.

He also became an AIDS activist after contracting HIV before passing away at the age of 49 in 1993.

Former tennis professional Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment banner and Warner Music Group have teamed up to produce the movie.

The soundtrack from Ashe's career will reportedly play a key role in the film, with songs from Aretha Franklin, Prince and Curtis Mayfield featured.

Ashok, 64, said: ''Arthur's legacy reaches far beyond his greatness as a tennis player.

''Always a gentleman; bold, graceful, and intellectual, while at the same time passionate in his fight against racial inequality and injustice.''

An attempt to bring Ashe's story to cinema was previously made in 2017, when producer Krystin Ver Linden penned a script for a project, which is now inactive.