Arlo Parks will "cry" when she gets to play a gig again.

The 'Hope' hitmaker admits she will tear up when she finally takes to a stage again following the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "The thought of doing shows makes me want to cry. Being in a room where hundreds of people are connected and having my lyrics sung back to me is what I miss more than anything.

"I wrote my songs in my bedroom, so having people in France and Germany know the words is incredible."

And the 20-year-old singer admits her dream gig would be at the Hammersmith Apollo, as she used to cycle past it every day as a kid.

She added: "I cycled past the Apollo every day on my way to school. I'd glance at whoever was playing and dream of having my name on the sign outside. If ever that became reality, it'd be the most insane night ever and I'd have to have confetti cannons on stage."

Arlo would love to work with Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean or the Arctic Monkeys in the future.

Speaking to the Daily Star's Wired column, she said: "Me with the Arctic Monkeys would be an interesting combination, because Alex Turner's storytelling is so vivid. I love their song 'Mardy Bum', so maybe we'd come up with something like that.

"I'd love to work with Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean or Thom Yorke too. Thom is incredible, and I think if we got together the song would be something huge and emotional, like Radiohead's House of Cards."