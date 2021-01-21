Arlo Parks is set to front Amazon Music's hour-long special, 'Tonight With Arlo Parks' in celebration of her debut album, 'Collapsed In Sunbeams'.
Arlo Parks has landed an Amazon Music special to coincide with the release of her debut album.
The 20-year-old British star will perform her popular singles, ‘Eugene’, ‘Black Dog’, ‘Hurt’, ‘Caroline’ and ‘Cola’, and give her debut performance of songs from her hotly-anticipated LP, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams', during 'Tonight With Arlo Parks' on January 29.
The hour-long 'Variety Hour Special' will air from 8pm GMT on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app, before heading to Prime Video on February 1.
The film has been created with Amazon Music's artist development program, Breakthrough, and will also feature "conversations, poetry readings and collaborations, all existing in a plethora of evocative and gradually unravelling environments."
Arlo will be joined by special guests Romy of The xx fame, Dave Okumu and Glass Animals, and additional brass and strings players, who will play arrangements scored just for the event.
The rising talent said: "I’ve always wanted to put together an evening of live music and intimate conversations and in times like these it feels even more special. It’s a blessing to be able to invite people into my musical world and spread a bit of light."
Transgressive Records co-founder Toby L and music video director Louis Bhose (Michael Kiwanuka and Lewis Capaldi), who co-directed the programme, commented: “In a time where we’re all unable to leave our homes or travel, we wanted to make something that served a little like an escape to somewhere else. Music and performance are by their very nature entrancing and transportive, and we wanted to create a moment, or series of moments, that perhaps you can get lost in. Artists often have to fit into a format; this time, we wanted to build a format around the artist instead. Arlo is the perfect person to guide the viewer through a world, being that her words and music are an absolute encapsulation of our era. We hope that Tonight With Arlo Parks has the scope to surprise, soothe and entertain.”
‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’ is released on January 29 via Transgressive Records.
