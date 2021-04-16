Arlo Parks and Headie One are the latest stars confirmed to take to the stage at the 2021 BRIT Awards with Mastercard.
Arlo Parks and Headie One are set to perform at the BRIT Awards.
The 20-year-old singer has been nominated for three awards at the upcoming ceremony – Best Solo Female Artist, Breakthrough Artist and Best Album - and has vowed to put on a performance that "feels immersive and inclusive" at the May 11th show at London's The O2 arena.
Arlo commented: "To be able to share my work and vision with such a massive audience is a dream. I’m excited to create something that feels immersive and inclusive."
And if she ends up winning on the night, the 'Black Dog' singer plans to celebrate with some red wine and a hug from her parents.
The 20-year-old star said: "I’ll probably have a bit of red wine and grin uncontrollably for a bit. Then probably go and hug mum and dad."
Rapper Headie One is nominated for Best British Male and Best British Single for 'Ain't It Different' featuring Stormzy and AJ Tracey and is eager to get back on stage.
The 26-year-old star said: "It’s my first live performance in 18 months, couldn’t think of a better place to do it."
The latest additions to the line-up come after it was revealed Dua Lipa and Rising Star Award-winner Griff will take to the stage.
Jack Whitehall will host the ceremony for the fourth time.
Meanwhile, Arlo recently praised BRITs bosses for acknowledging the talents of female artists and “celebrating” the “different kinds of voices and approaches to music in general” with their nominations.
She said: “I think it is recognition for women and also the diversity and breadth of the music that women create. The fact all those artists are vastly different but making waves and pushing ... And all being celebrated for being themselves and creating music as women and as artists.
“That is what is exciting about British music - that there is space for all different kinds of voices and approaches to music in general. The fact they are all being celebrated under one umbrella is really cool.”
For the first time in history, four of the five nominees for Best Album are female, with Arlo’s ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ record going against albums by Dua, Jessie Ware, Celeste, and J Hus.
JK Rowling is trending again, and the trans community needs support.
With the release of their third album 'Typhoon' growing steadily nearer, Royal Blood have unveiled yet another single entitled 'Boilermaker'...
Olly Alexander shows off his journey of self-love in the video for Years & Years' newest single 'Starstruck'; the lead track from his forthcoming...
Eight songs about female power that you definitely need to hear right now.
Shirley Manson is well known for her vocal political views, and she takes no prisoners with Garbage's latest single 'The Men Who Rule The World'.
The biggest names in music royalty.
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...