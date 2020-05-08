Ariana Grande confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez in her new music video 'Stuck With U'.

The 26-year-old singer has been dating the high-end real estate agent for the past few months and she confirmed the romance, and that they are quarantining together, when she included him in her latest music video.

Ariana saved the reveal for the very end of the clip and it shows the pair hugging and kissing in her room.

The relationship was first revealed in March but they have reportedly been together since at least January.

And Dalton - who handles multi-million dollar listings in Los Angeles - was also revealed to be the mystery man the singer was videoed kissing in a booth at a bar in February.

Dalton has some other famous friends, as he recently posted a picture of him hanging out with a group including Miley Cyrus.

Not only is Ariana following Dalton on her social media channels, but a number of her pals are too.

Meanwhile, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker admitted in November she still didn't ''know s**t'' about love and relationships.

Reflecting on the 12 months since she had released her album 'Thank U, Next' - in which she examines her past relationships with former fiance Pete Davidson and late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller - Ariana felt she had ''learned and healed'' a lot.

She tweeted: ''Happy birthday 'thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal. (sic)''

However, she admitted she still doesn't know very much about love and her personal fulfillment is coming from her pets.

She wrote: ''update: i still don't know s**t ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i've learned is ... actually ... more than enough !

''Anyway, not sure why this anniversary has made me ramble on so much but .... my heart feels good.

''Even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions ... i've accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing. i guess. love u.(sic)''