'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' producer Peter Safran says removing Amber Heard from the sequel was never a possibility.
'Aquaman' producer Peter Safran says film bosses never considered making the sequel without Amber Heard.
The 35-year-old actress has been embroiled in legal battles with former husband Johnny Depp and a social media campaign from fans of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star called for her to be removed from the role of Mera in the upcoming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'.
Peter has insisted that Amber's removal from the flick was not an option as they wanted to do "what's best for the movie".
Speaking on the Deadline Hero Nation podcast, he said: "I don't think we're ever going to react to, honestly, pure fan pressure.
"You gotta do what's best for the movie. We felt that if it's James Wan, and Jason Momoa, it should be Amber Heard. That's really what it was."
Peter continued: "One is not unaware of what is going on in the Twitter-verse, but that doesn't mean you have to react to it or take it as gospel or accede to their wishes.
"You have to do what's right for the film, and that's really where we landed on it."
Amber had previously responded to calls to axe her from the movie by saying the project wouldn't be affected by social media protests.
She said last year: "Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality... Only the fans made 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' happen. I'm excited to get started next year."
The new 'Aquaman' movie is slated for release next year with Jason Momoa reprising the title role.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Before it plays host to some iconic artists and acts, including Billy Ocean, The Specials, The Kaiser Chiefs and James (Among many others) Dreamland...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Is the sanctity of marriage really everything it used to be? Noah and Alice are...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Stephen Elliot is a writer who's lost his way. He's previously had books fictional works...
Director Tom Hooper deploys the same style he used in The King's Speech for this...
Einar Wegener is a Danish artist, apparently happily married to wife of the same occupation...
Resisting the temptation to capitalise on the camp value of these characters, Channing Tatum and...
Magic Mike might be keeping his clothes on these days in favour of beginning a...
Three years after bowing out of the stripper career, Magic Mike (Channing Tatum), returns to...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...
With a strong cast and striking production values, this thriller is sleek enough to hold...
Ethan Runner is a formidable Secret Service Agent ready to retire from his dangerous employment...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...