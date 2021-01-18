Masked Wolf, Serena Isioma, and Tai Verdes are among the acts who have made it onto Shazam and Apple Music’s new ‘The Shazam Predictions 2021’ playlist.
Shazam – which is an app owned by Apple that can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample – have put together their official annual predictions playlist, which features 50 songs from up-and-coming artists who are poised to make a splash in the next 12 months.
Among the artists are hip-hop artist Masked Wolf – who first entered Shazam’s emerging artists lists back in January 2019 – singer/songwriter Serena, and eclectic indie pop artist Tai.
Other artists featured in the playlist include Kansas City trio BLACKSTARKIDS and teenage rapper LB SPIFFY, as well as Midas the Jagaban, SLEEPWALKRS, and Finn Askew among many others.
The playlist is created using Shazam’s uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and the tracks are hand-selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team.
The 50-track selection features songs that show early indicators of future growth - early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery in more than one country.
The playlist is a remarkably global and diverse list, with emerging artists hailing from 20 countries and representing 16 genres.
Shazam’s 2021 predictions playlist is exclusively available on Apple Music worldwide at apple.co/ShazamPredictions2021
