Anya Taylor-Joy was a "real, real tomboy" growing up.

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress - who has just been named a global brand ambassador for Dior - always turns heads in glamourous gowns on the red carpet but the 25-year-old star has revealed that until she started her career, she was never into fashion.

Speaking on 'People TV', she said: "It's been so interesting because I grew up a real, real tomboy. Clothes only entered into my hemisphere when I started working, so I've been getting the craziest fashion education."

Anya has learned so much from her stylist, Law Roach, and loves expressing herself through clothes.

She said: "It's opened me up to this whole other medium of expressing myself and having fun and enjoying it."

The star's new role at the iconic French fashion house will see the Golden Globe-winner showcase creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri women's collections with make-up direction by Peter Philips.

Anya has stepped out in several Dior pieces of late, including a show-stopping yellow silk couture gown teamed with a bold cape at the 2021 Emmys.

The model is also an ambassador for brands such as Viktor & Rolf and Tiffany & Co. and has appeared on the cover of major fashion publications.

Next month, the 'Split' star will be crowned Face of the Year at the 2021 CDFA Fashion Awards.

The event takes place on November 10 at The Pool + The Grill inside New York's Seagram Building, and will also see Zendaya receive the Fashion Icon title.

The 'Dune' star, also 25, follows in the footsteps of Naomi Campbell, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga in being awarded the prestigious accolade.