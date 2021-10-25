Anya Taylor-Joy has been named a global brand ambassador for Dior.

The 'Queen's Gambit' star has landed a new role at the iconic French fashion house, which will see the Golden Globe-winner showcase creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri women's collections with make-up direction by Peter Philips, WWD reports.

The 25-year-old actress has stepped out in several Dior pieces of late, including a show-stopping yellow silk couture gown teamed with a bold cape at the 2021 Emmys last month.

Anya's Dior appointment comes days after it was revealed that Emma Raducanu has become the new face of Dior.

The 18-year-old tennis ace - who has become a household name after her performances in the US Open last month - has joined the luxury label as an ambassador for Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections, as well as the brand's skincare and make-up ranges.

She said: "Maria Grazia's work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.

"The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice."

The partnership came after Emma - who has already signed up as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. - appeared at the Met Gala in a gown from Dior's resort 2022 collection.

She added: "It felt heavenly! Being able to wear a dress like that made with all the magic in the Dior ateliers was a totally unique experience.

"The detailed embroidery was exceptional and I was so honoured to attend my first movie premiere in it.”