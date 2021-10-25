Dior has a new global brand ambassador in Golden Globe-winner Anya Taylor-Joy.
Anya Taylor-Joy has been named a global brand ambassador for Dior.
The 'Queen's Gambit' star has landed a new role at the iconic French fashion house, which will see the Golden Globe-winner showcase creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri women's collections with make-up direction by Peter Philips, WWD reports.
The 25-year-old actress has stepped out in several Dior pieces of late, including a show-stopping yellow silk couture gown teamed with a bold cape at the 2021 Emmys last month.
Anya's Dior appointment comes days after it was revealed that Emma Raducanu has become the new face of Dior.
The 18-year-old tennis ace - who has become a household name after her performances in the US Open last month - has joined the luxury label as an ambassador for Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri's womenswear collections, as well as the brand's skincare and make-up ranges.
She said: "Maria Grazia's work empowers women to feel confident in the iconic Dior cut, which I feel is very unique.
"The sincerity of her approach and the way she turns shows into collective and meaningful events unquestionably influenced me in my choice."
The partnership came after Emma - who has already signed up as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. - appeared at the Met Gala in a gown from Dior's resort 2022 collection.
She added: "It felt heavenly! Being able to wear a dress like that made with all the magic in the Dior ateliers was a totally unique experience.
"The detailed embroidery was exceptional and I was so honoured to attend my first movie premiere in it.”
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.