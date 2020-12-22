Anya Taylor-Joy creates a perfume for each character she plays.

The 'Queen's Gambit' star has revealed the unique method she uses to help her stay in character, which is creating a scent based on what she believes her alter ego smells like.

However, she also makes sure she has her own favourite fragrance with her, too, which is Viktor and Rolf's Flowerbomb.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: “I tend to make different characters their own little perfume with essential oils. But, I always travel with my fragrance, too, because it's nice to be reminded of who you are sometimes.”

For the part of Beth Harmon in the hit Netflix drama, the 24-year-old star described her scent as "a lot of black pepper, sandalwood, and vodka."

And revealed that she "would even put a tiny bit of vodka on my wrist sometimes when she was having a bad day."

Although Anya is lucky to have "very nice clothes", she prefers to wear her older brother's old jumpers with holes in them because they remind her of home.

She said: "When I was a kid, I was a total tomboy and always wearing my brother’s hand-me-downs. So, there have been a couple of jumpers of his that I can't bear to give up, even though they're like covered in holes.

"And, my brother's like 10 years older than me, so they've been around for a while. But, they remind me of home and I can't give them up. I really have very nice clothes, and I feel very lucky about that, but for some reason, I just tend to gravitate towards the threadbare, hole-y jumper. It doesn't smell like home anymore, but if I close my eyes I can pretend it does."

The 'Split' star also recalled how she once treated herself to a really expensive ring, which she lost on the dancefloor.

Asked what the first extravagant gift she bought herself was, she said: “There was a ring that I really loved that I bought that for myself, maybe four years ago.

"It wasn't ridiculous, but at the time I was like, ‘I've never spent so much money in my life!’ And, the first thing that happened is I went out dancing and, because it was a men's ring, it flew off my finger. I was dancing, having the time of my life, and then, all of a sudden, I just felt the ring slide off."