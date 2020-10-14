Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' spin-off, which is in advanced development.
Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast as Furiosa in the 'Mad Max' spin-off.
The 24-year-old actress has previously been linked to the project and it is now been confirmed that she will play the lead role in the project – which is in advanced development at Warner Bros.
'Mad Max' creator George Miller is directing the flick, which will track the story of Imperator Furiosa before she teamed up with Max Rockatansky in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.
Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also joined the cast of the movie as the characters of Dementus and Pretorian respectively.
Miller is producing the film with long-term partner Doug Mitchell and has penned the script with 'Fury Road' co-writer Nico Lathouris.
Charlize Theron had played the role of Furiosa in the 'Mad Max: Fury Road', the 2015 movie that revived the action series with Tom Hardy taking on the titular role which was previously played by Mel Gibson in the previous trilogy. Miller admitted earlier this year that he would be casting a younger star in the new film as he didn't think the technology was good enough to de-age the 'Bombshell' actress.
The 75-year-old director said: "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.
"Despite the valiant attempts on 'The Irishman', I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."
Miller had first suggested that Furiosa could have her own movie back in 2016, suggesting that her backstory had only been touched upon in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.
He explained: "She's a pretty compelling character, so it'd be great to tell her story... Her backstory is pretty interesting; we only allude to it in this movie."
As October symbolises the start of Black History Month in the UK; we take a look at some of the most influential black musicians of all time.
'Black Market Music' was released on this day (October 9th) in 2000.
The video has finally arrived for Billie Eilish's stunning official theme song for the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.
How poetry has influenced musical pop culture.
She's managed to upset an entire community with one song.
Here are the five most anticipated releases for the next month.
His new album is available in November 2020.
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Despite the fact that it's driven by a weakly developed plot, this penguin adventure is...
While the Emperor penguins of Antarctica find their mate by singing their 'heartsong', Mumble is...