Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes are to star in the dark comedy 'The Menu'.
The 25-year-old actress and 58-year-old actor have been tapped to feature in the dark comedy flick for Searchlight.
Mark Mylod – who has played a key part in the success of the acclaimed TV series 'Succession' – is directing the film with Adam McKay producing through his Hyperobject Industries banner together with Betsy Koch.
The movie is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture that focuses on a young couple who visit a restaurant on a remote island where a famous chef has prepared a lavish menu and some shocking surprises.
Anya will star as one half of the couple with Ralph playing the role of the chef.
Will Tracy and Seth Reiss have penned the screenplay with DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips overseeing the project for the studio.
Anya's previous movie credits include 'Glass', 'Emma' and 'The New Mutants' and she also stars in the TV series 'The Queen's Gambit'.
Her upcoming projects include the lead role in the 'Furiosa' spin-off in the 'Mad Max' series. Anya will portray a younger version of Charlize Theron's character in the movie and she previously revealed that she wanted to be at the centre of the action in the flick.
She said: "I’ve never wanted to do anything halfway and I have been looking forward to a role like this for my whole life.
"So yes, I will be doing as much as I can physically do."
