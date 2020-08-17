Anwar Hadid wants to ''spread love'' with his Martyre brand.

The 21-year-old model launched the jewellery label Martyre alongside Yoni Laham in May 2019, and the pair are set to collaborate with Pencils of Promise to donate 50 percent of the proceeds from their Eternal bracelet to the charity, which focuses on education access and child literacy.

And Anwar has said bringing ''good things to the world'' is his number one desire for the accessories brand.

He explained: ''I always want to be able to align what I create with things that can help people. [Projects] that will spread love, health, and bring good things to the world.''

Whilst Yoni added: We've known about Pencils of Promise forever, and from the beginning of Martyre, we've been thinking about which charity represented our morals and how we can pair up.

''When we were able to get in touch with them and found out that they were interested in doing things with us, we were incredibly excited. We're aligned with their mission statement - what better fundamental principle is there than trying to give the best education to children in the developing world?''

The Eternal bracelet featured in the charitable project is made up of an interlocking design, which Anwar says represents ''coming together''.

He said: ''The piece represents coming together. [And] all the great things that we and these organisations can do when we're working together.''

And Anwar also said he's keen to see where the Martyre brand goes in the future, as he and Yoni have ''learned a lot about creativity'' in the past year of business.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, he said: ''Yoni and I have learned a lot about creativity and the things that we want to push for in the future. Building a business is tough, but it's rewarding to put our heads together and do the things that we've envisioned. Over time we've realised that we can bring things to fruition, and that has taught us a lot about ourselves.''