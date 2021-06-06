Anthony Ramos says that 'In The Heights' is more "personal" than 'Hamilton'.

The 29-year-old actor is starring the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical and suggested it has a deeper connection with viewers compared to the acclaimed 'Hamilton', which shot Lin-Manuel to fame.

Anthony, who plays Usnavi de la Vega in the flick, told CinemaBlend.com: "For people who love Hamilton who haven’t seen In the Heights, this is more personal. This is a film, this is a piece of art that I’ve never seen. The kid in me has never seen. The moviegoing child in me has never watched a film like this. With this pulse."

The story centres on a New York City business owner who is saving money in the hope of a better life and Anthony says he prefers the movie to 'Hamilton' - in which he also starred in the Broadway musical.

He said: "The story just feels so current. People have a lot to look forward to, especially folks who have seen 'Hamilton' and loved it. This film, dare I say, I mean this is my favorite piece of Lin’s. Whether I was in the movie or not."

Ramos is also set to star in Steven Caple Jr's. new 'Transformers' movie and was keen to take on the challenge posed by the role.

He said: "It's easy for people to be like, 'Oh, he's the guy that sings and dances,' or 'Whatever, he makes music.'

"I think I have to challenge myself, right? 'In Treatment' was very different from 'In The Heights', which will be very different from 'Transformers'."