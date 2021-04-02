Anthony Ramos is reportedly in talks for the upcoming 'Transformers' sequel.

The 'Hamilton' actor - who played both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original Broadway production - is set to star in Paramount's upcoming blockbuster, which will be directed by 'Creed II' filmmaker Steven Caple Jr.

As reported by Variety, the studio is keeping plot details under wraps while the search continues for a female lead to appear opposite Ramos.

The 29-year-old actor is also set for a breakout role in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights'.

Meanwhile, another 'Transformers' film is in development with Angel Manuel Soto at the helm and Marco Ramirez - the showrunner of the Marvel TV series 'The Defenders' - writing the script.

Details on the project are scarce but it is being developed separately from the universe of the main 'Transformers' films that Paramount Pictures have been making since 2007.

The movie is in the early phase of development and it is not yet clear who will produce.

It is thought that Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Don Murphy and Tom DeSanto – who have served as producers on the previous flicks – are to be involved.

A decision was made last year to revamp the 'Transformers' franchise by having two simultaneous scripts in development – one penned by James Vanderbilt and another by Joby Harold.

'Toy Story 4' filmmaker Josh Cooley will direct an animated 'Transformers' prequel.

The origin story will be set on the planet Cybertron, the planet where the living robots come from.

The plot is set to focus on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, the future leaders of the sworn enemies the Autobots and the Decepticons.

The project is separate from the live-action 'Transformers' series and 'Bumblebee' spin-off and will exist outside the franchise timeline.

It had been suggested that studios were more likely to focus on animated movies amid the coronavirus pandemic as it is easier to make an animated motion picture as the production can be completed whilst observing social distancing.