Anthony Joshua doesn't want to ''change'' for a girlfriend.

The 30-year-old British boxer doesn't have a partner and whilst he would love to have a girl one day, he feels he is too ''set in his ways''.

He said: ''I think you can date and still be a successful sportsman but it's hard to find a balance and I would have to compromise - which I've not felt able to do. My dad never gave me advice about much. But in terms of relationships what I have learnt and what I tell my son is, it would be nice to find a high school sweetheart and to grow together because as you get older you get set in your ways. For me to have a relationship now means I would have to compromise and change my ways and I don't know how easy that would be for me to do. So I do date but I don't get to the stage where I actually put anyone into that position. I don't have a girlfriend and I haven't had one for a while. But as I get older I do think it would be nice to have someone, someone to grow with as well - but I honestly haven't found anyone.''

And Anthony would want someone who understands his fame but is ''down to earth and family-orientated''.

He added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Maybe I need to get off the estate and start going to celebrity parties - maybe do something different. I hope I will - and probably meeting someone else who understands fame would make sense. I would hope so. But it needs to be someone down to earth, family-orientated - someone who can call my mum their second mum.''