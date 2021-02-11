Anthony Joshua teamed up with JD to unveil their #JDChampsHonours List in honour of those who made a difference in 2020.

The 31-year-old boxer and long-time ambassador for the British sports-fashion firm was chosen to reveal to the 20 champions in the UK, who overcame struggles and challenges amid the unprecedented year amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Those who made the list include frontline healthcare workers, carers, volunteers, and those who lost loved ones to the virus.

Anthony said: “It’s so inspiring to see how many people have gone out of their way to make a difference to other people’s lives and give back. 2020 wasn’t easy for any of us but reading these stories shows that no matter how tough times can get, the UK can produce some true champions.

“Having JD’s support to make this project happen was a great experience and I’m really glad I got to meet the people behind the stories. Being a true champion is something that you can’t teach, and I hope that these inspiring people carry on doing their amazing work throughout 2021 and beyond.”

Among those to be recognised was 22-year-old Josh Reese from Liverpool.

His girlfriend nominated him for "overcoming his struggles with depression and the passing of his dad to get into university."

Anthony told Josh via video call: “Where you were during the dark period is not where you want be, the support system of your girlfriend and family is so important to have."

Josie Lewis from South Wales, who is also an aspiring boxer, was nominated for bringing out her karaoke machine during every Clap for Carers celebration to lift the spirits of her neighbours.

Anthony told her: “It’s not just about being positive, you’re very strong minded and I know you do not underestimate yourself."

JD staff member, Eve Remmington, was also honoured for her voluntary work at her local community kitchen, where she helps get meals to the vulnerable alongside her studies and a part-time job.

The heavyweight champ said to Eve: “You’ve been doing good stuff in your community and that’s what it’s about – main thing people can do is give back, normally the whole world is all about take take take take but you’re giving back to the people that need it most."

For more details on the Champs Honours winners and the initiative in general, head to ww.jdsports.co.uk/page/champs-honours.