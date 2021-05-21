Anne-Marie has announced her second studio album, 'Therapy', will be released on July 23.
The 30-year-old pop star has released her eagerly-awaited Niall Horan duet 'Our Song' today (21.05.21), and also unveiled her follow-up to her 2018 debut record 'Speak Your Mind', which is set for release on July 23.
The upcoming collection - a full track-listing for which will be unveiled in due course - includes 'Our Song' and Anne-Marie's hit singles 'Don't Play' with KSI and Digital Farm Animals and 'Way Too Long' with Nathan Dawe and MoStack.
The collaborative effort features credits from the likes of Max Martin, Kamille, MNEK, Raye, Ed Sheeran, and more.
The 'Perfect To Me' hitmaker has shared how writing the record helped her through a challenging time with her mental health amid the global pandemic, which saw her seek support from a psychiatrist.
In a statement, Anne-Marie said: “Ugh, it feels SO GOOD to announce my new album, 'Therapy'.
"Music is a source of healing for everyone and music is therapy itself, right?! I hadn’t realised until we were hit by the pandemic just how much I NEEDED music. I need to perform. I need to write. My lyrics are my open diary to you all and writing this album has helped me focus and understand my feelings. I needed this album.
"As well as seeking therapy from writing and music in general, I’ve also been on a journey of seeing a psychiatrist this past year and it has changed my life. I’ve always tried to be as open as I can with my fans about my own journey and through seeing a professional, I’ve been able to start combatting and understand the anxieties my brain has dealt me over the years. I am learning, and I am progressing.
"This album helped me get to that place too and it encapsulates lots of feelings and emotions, whether it’s tracks that focus on my own ride, or the ones that I have just loved making, and I hope you can lose yourself in it.
I made this for you and me.”
