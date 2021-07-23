Singer Anne-Marie thinks Little Mix helped make new single 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' sound "10 times better".
Anne-Marie thinks Little Mix made 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' sound "10 times better" than it did as a solo track.
The 30-year-old star has teamed up with the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers - made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - on her latest song, and she was delighted to finally get round to collaborating.
She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I feel like so many people have been wanting that collaboration.
"We have actually been talking about it for so long, we sent each other a few songs every now and again, but they never felt quite right.
"Then I was doing the tracklisting for my album ['Therapy'], 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' was originally a solo song but I thought they would sound so good on this so I sent it to Leigh-Anne and she said, 'We love it, we are going to vocal it', and made it sounds 10 times better.
"So now it's a single thanks to them."
Anne-Marie also heaped praise on the trio for their work on the music video, not least because Leigh-Anne and Perrie are both pregnant.
She added: "Everyone shines and their ad-libs at the end are insane, they kill it.
"They are very powerful people. In the video they were pregnant, it was quite inspiring to see. I would just be at home eating pizza, so good for them going through it."
The star also opened up on teaming up with her friend Ed Sheeran - who wrote the track on 'Beautiful' - and she was delighted to work with him again this time round.
She said: "He's basically one of the best songwriters in the world so I just left him to it.
"But he is very collaborative and I learn so much when we work together."
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.