Anne-Marie thinks Little Mix made 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' sound "10 times better" than it did as a solo track.

The 30-year-old star has teamed up with the 'Shout Out To My Ex' hitmakers - made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall - on her latest song, and she was delighted to finally get round to collaborating.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I feel like so many people have been wanting that collaboration.

"We have actually been talking about it for so long, we sent each other a few songs every now and again, but they never felt quite right.

"Then I was doing the tracklisting for my album ['Therapy'], 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' was originally a solo song but I thought they would sound so good on this so I sent it to Leigh-Anne and she said, 'We love it, we are going to vocal it', and made it sounds 10 times better.

"So now it's a single thanks to them."

Anne-Marie also heaped praise on the trio for their work on the music video, not least because Leigh-Anne and Perrie are both pregnant.

She added: "Everyone shines and their ad-libs at the end are insane, they kill it.

"They are very powerful people. In the video they were pregnant, it was quite inspiring to see. I would just be at home eating pizza, so good for them going through it."

The star also opened up on teaming up with her friend Ed Sheeran - who wrote the track on 'Beautiful' - and she was delighted to work with him again this time round.

She said: "He's basically one of the best songwriters in the world so I just left him to it.

"But he is very collaborative and I learn so much when we work together."