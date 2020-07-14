Anne-Marie will team up with Doja Cat for a new track titled 'To Be Young'.

The 29-year-old singer has announced she has collaborated with the 'Say So' hitmaker on a brand new single, which is set to be released this Friday (17.07.20).

Alongside a picture of the single's artwork - which features Anne-Marie and Doja in cartoon form - Anne-Marie wrote on Twitter: ''TO BE YOUNG ft @DojaCat COMING FRIDAY. Pre order/pre save here https://ad.gt/ToBeYoung (sic)''

'To Be Young' will mark the second single from Anne-Marie this month, after she dropped 'Love Me Land' last week.

Meanwhile, the new releases come after Anne-Marie recently admitted she has considered quitting music four times for the sake of her mental health.

The 'Birthday' singer has spoken openly about being gripped with depression and anxiety since finding fame, and she's admitted her feelings have left her doubting her career - but realising she's fulfilling a childhood dream keeps her going.

She said: ''I've had to have chats with my team and my family but I always come back round to doing it. It goes back to that thought of me in my room when I was younger and that takes over everything.

''I'm so lucky, obviously, to be able to do this. I f***ing hate myself sometimes because there are so many people who crave to do what I'm doing and be who I am. I feel bad because I'm not enjoying it sometimes.

''I'm like, 'Why the f**k am I taking this opportunity away from somebody else who could be loving life?' So it's a battle with myself more than fame.''

Anne-Marie has tried several different therapies and support groups and is doing her best to overcome her difficulties.

She added: ''I've been to therapy and I've had hypnotherapy and attended loads of different support groups, so I'm just trying to learn about myself every single day and see how I can help myself and others in the process.''