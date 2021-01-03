Anne-Marie found performing in front of Sir Tom Jones to be a "mad" experience.

The 29-year-old singer is starring alongside Tom, Olly Murs and will.i.am on 'The Voice UK', and in October, Olly got her to sing during the auditions.

Speaking to MailOnline, she explained: "[It was] pretty mad, considering that my audience was Sir Tom, Olly, Will and the people on the screens watching at home.

"It's mad. To go from your life being on tour, to not having any of that at all, is quite a mental thing to go through. And then my first performance of 2020 is in front of Sir Tom Jones. That was quite a moment! I’ll remember it forever."

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie previously revealed she wants to make her fans "feel better" about themselves.

The chart-topping star explained: "When they’re listening to my album, or even just one song, I want them to feel the music, feel the vocal, feel the lyrics.

"That’s my aim, really, and each song is just to make sure it makes someone feel better."

Anne-Marie thinks it's particularly important to focus on positive things amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: "There’s a lot of bad stuff going on in the world and we almost have to see the light and bring ourselves to see the positives. It has taken so long but I have finally gotten there."

The singer also revealed how her new album will differ from her 2018 debut, 'Speak Your Mind'.

She shared: "The first album I think was a massive diary for me.

"If I feel like there’s any difference between back then and now, it’s that I write with a much more positive brain and that has changed my music."