Anne Marie started therapy during the COVID-19 lockdown and says it has made her less conscious of what people think about her.
Anne Marie started therapy during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The 30-year-old singer claims the sessions changed her “whole entire brain for the better” and made her less conscious of what people think about her.
Speaking on Smallzy’s ‘Celebrity Small Talk’, she said: “In lockdown I started to do therapy with an actual psychologist and she just honestly changed my whole entire brain for the better.
“So far it’s been trying to let go of what everyone could possibly be thinking about me because that controlled so much of me and removing that worry and just living my life how I want to.”
Meanwhile, the singer recently released the single ‘Our Song’ with former One Direction star Niall Horan and revealed the inspiration for the song came when she heard a song on the radio that reminded her of an ex.
She explained: “I was thinking about what to write about and a song came on the radio that I had with my ex and I was like, ‘oh god’, and then I thought, how many people have that one song with their ex?
“Like, you always have that one song and I thought oh my god so I went to the studio and Niall picked up his guitar and plays exactly what you hear on the song like that’s the first thing he plays and it was easy after that.”
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
After the phenomenal success of their previous album, 'Californication', it was hard to imagine that Red Hot Chili Peppers would surpass that, or...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Would you name your children after Metallica, Pantera or Slayer?
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Filmmaker Spurlock (Super Size Me) is known for his investigative wit, but there's none of...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson may make up the...
They're the biggest boyband in the world since coming third in the seventh series of...