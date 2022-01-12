'Ciao Adios' singer Anne-Marie reveals she took a break to "experience some a*******" and "live" to help inspire her songwriting.
Anne-Marie took a break to "experience some a*******" and inspire her songwriting.
The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker is known for pouring her heart into her lyrics and doesn't hold back, but she needed some fresh inspiration for her new material.
She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I've been back in the studio, which has been fun.
"I actually took a break for the first time ever. I basically just realised that I hadn't stopped writing since maybe seven years ago.
"But after the second album came out I needed to figure out what the next idea is, to live and experience some a*******."
The 30-year-old star admitted she feels empowered after focusing on her newfound freedom as she made sure to do things "on [her] own".
She explained: "I set a task to do something on my own, because I've never done anything on my own - travel, I haven't been to the shops on my own, I haven't done anything because I'm so scared!
"It was the fear of getting things wrong, so I decided to go to the theatre on my own and watch a show in the West End.
"I went online and booked the tickets by myself, which seems so stupid but I'd never done this."
Last year, Anne-Marie opened up on her decision to keep writing songs about past relationships.
Discussing her second album 'Therapy, she explained: "Talking about past relationships brings up the emotion again.
"It's about what I felt in the past and what I am starting to feel now about past relationships.
"It can be the same situation as on my first album ['Speak Your Mind'], but because of where I am at now, it's a completely different point of view."
Thankfully for Anne-Marie, none of her former flames have got in touch over her tunes.
She added: "I haven't had to deal with exes, which is great. It is quite nice being able to sing about it. Before I had a therapist, my therapy was telling everyone about what I've been through."
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.