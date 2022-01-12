Anne-Marie took a break to "experience some a*******" and inspire her songwriting.

The 'Ciao Adios' hitmaker is known for pouring her heart into her lyrics and doesn't hold back, but she needed some fresh inspiration for her new material.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I've been back in the studio, which has been fun.

"I actually took a break for the first time ever. I basically just realised that I hadn't stopped writing since maybe seven years ago.

"But after the second album came out I needed to figure out what the next idea is, to live and experience some a*******."

The 30-year-old star admitted she feels empowered after focusing on her newfound freedom as she made sure to do things "on [her] own".

She explained: "I set a task to do something on my own, because I've never done anything on my own - travel, I haven't been to the shops on my own, I haven't done anything because I'm so scared!

"It was the fear of getting things wrong, so I decided to go to the theatre on my own and watch a show in the West End.

"I went online and booked the tickets by myself, which seems so stupid but I'd never done this."

Last year, Anne-Marie opened up on her decision to keep writing songs about past relationships.

Discussing her second album 'Therapy, she explained: "Talking about past relationships brings up the emotion again.

"It's about what I felt in the past and what I am starting to feel now about past relationships.

"It can be the same situation as on my first album ['Speak Your Mind'], but because of where I am at now, it's a completely different point of view."

Thankfully for Anne-Marie, none of her former flames have got in touch over her tunes.

She added: "I haven't had to deal with exes, which is great. It is quite nice being able to sing about it. Before I had a therapist, my therapy was telling everyone about what I've been through."