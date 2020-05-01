Anne-Marie is launching her own fashion company.

The 29-year-old singer/songwriter is eyeing a move into the fashion world and has already registered the name QOTM Clothing.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Anne-Marie is a savvy woman and is being really sensible with her money.

''She knows she represents normal girls with her music so a clothing company for real women could be really successful.

''So much of the fashion industry is targeted at stick-thin models, but her fans aren't always like that so making clothes to suit everyone would be wonderful.

''The plan is for there to be a website and then get the clothes stocked in other stores, but it's early days.''

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie previously admitted she deletes photographs and videos of herself from social media if her posts result in abusive messages from trolls.

While the majority of the replies she gets to her posts are positive, the star does get hurt by cruel comments, especially if the insults are about her body or the way she looks.

She said: ''I feel like I'm really lucky in the way that I rarely get bad things, or see bad comments or anything like that. I feel like my followers know that I suffer with anxiety and all that stuff so they're really nice but every now and again you get an odd one and I remove pictures because of it and videos that I post. Like I posted one the other day and I was in my bikini because I was on holiday and I got loads of bad comments. I was, like, I just need to delete it.

''I deleted it because it really affects me, the comments.''

Anne-Marie decided to delete her posts and also block followers who send her hateful comments because that is the advice she gives her fans and friends to deal with trolls.

She added: ''I try and tell people all the time, just delete it and move on, which I do. I do delete them and I do block people ... but it's because I just felt like I couldn't deal with it at that moment. There can be times where I feel super-confident and I can read loads of bad comments and be like, whatever I look great ... and then sometimes I'm just not feeling great and I'm, like, I'd rather not have to deal with that and just get rid of it. It really depends on how I'm feeling and you're always gonna get someone that says something.''