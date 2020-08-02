Anne-Marie feels happiest when she's crying.

The 29-year-old pop star has revealed that regardless of whether she's crying sad or happy tears, she loves the ''release of emotion''.

Asked when she's at her happiest, the '2002' hitmaker explained: ''When I cry. Not just happy tears - I love the release of emotion.

''I can be an extreme person, so my emotions tend to be heightened and I get really happy, really sad or really angry.

''I feel great when I cry - it's that sense of relief.''

The music star also admitted to being particularly annoyed by bad manners.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: ''If I hold a door open for someone and they don't say thank you, I normally just shout 'Thank you!' back at them!''

Despite this, Anne-Marie conceded she's spent too much of her life trying to please other people.

Asked what advice she'd give her teenage self, she replied: ''Not everyone will like you and you don't have to care. I spent too much time pleasing others.

''Now I'm much happier and less worried about what people think of me.''

Last year, Anne-Marie admitted she used to ''slap'' make-up on when she was at school because she saw it as her ''mask''.

She recalled: ''I've struggled with anxiety since I was 12. As a kid, I was confident and carefree, but when I hit my teenage years I became really shy and would always worry about people looking at me.

''I wanted to fit in at school so much that I just did what everyone else did.

''Make-up was my mask: sometimes I'd slap so much on that you couldn't tell what my real face looked like. Doing this totally took away my personality and I withdrew into myself.''