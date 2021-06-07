Anne-Marie and Little Mix have recorded a collaboration which is set for release next month.
Anne-Marie is set to be an honorary member of Little Mix on an upcoming collaboration.
The 'Don't Play' hitmaker has joined forces with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on a new song on her upcoming album, 'Therapy'.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Anne-Marie and Little Mix have been pals for years and this collaboration has been a long time coming.
“They have spoken about doing something together for ages but the timing was never quite right and they never settled on a song. But they all seem to be really excited about this one because they said it was the perfect fit for them.
“They are keeping shtum about what sort of song it is, but having two of the biggest British female acts teaming up is a great thing for girl power.”
Fans can expect the girl power anthem in July, the same month Anne-Marie's second studio album drops on the 23rd.
Meanwhile, the 'Our Song' singer previously admitted she wishes she was in a band like the 'Sweet Melody' singers - whose fourth member, Jesy Nelson, quit last year - as she doesn't have a group of bandmates around her, but she found it interesting to hear how they still struggle.
She said: "I think the conversation I was having with them was purely from a point of jealousy on my behalf that they get to have each other and I'm on my own.
"But it was intriguing to see that they still struggle and that's what I think was quite important to see but also I think I'm a very stubborn person and that's hard for me as I'm against things, so it has been tough. I find it hard to trust people, also putting my faith in people who aren't me in my journey are hard, because how are people to know what my life is going to be."
Anne-Marie also admitted that when she first became a soloist, it wasn't all that she thought it would be.
She added: "I’m a bit jealous of you lot actually because you have each other. Like when I was in Rudimental, I had all of them like there. There was like 10 people all the time. All around you. I was so excited about being a soloist and then when I did it I was like this is not what I thought."
Avril Lavigne was only seventeen when she released her hugely successful debut album 'Let Go', back in 2002.
If you're a fan of South Park, this is the TikToker for you.
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
Whilst Billie dazzled for Vogue UK, Little Mix out shone all others to became the first all female group to pick up a BRIT award for Best Group and...
Paloma Faith's second album, released on May 28th 2012, is a stunning follow up to her quite spectacular debut album, 'Do You Want The Truth Or...
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.