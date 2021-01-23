Anne-Marie and KSI are working on a second track together.

The pair's collaboration with Digital Farm Animals, 'Don't Play', went to number two in the UK singles charts and they are already working on a follow up.

Anne-Marie told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Number two is basically a number one for us! It feels amazing to be starting 2021 with a banger and the music video is popping off and it’s streaming loads so it’s great.

"I am very open and honest and I try to be as down to earth as I can be all the time but meeting JJ opened my eyes even more.

"He is so real, it was very inspiring. He taught me to be myself and not to change myself for anyone. And his laugh is as crazy as mine. I was so happy about that."

The video sees them boxing together in a ring and KSI admitted Anne-Marie has great talent.

He said: "Legit, she can kick. She can get her leg quite high up and give a few people a few roundhouse kicks left, right and centre. She could kick people through walls.

"She has power. I had my hands out to take her punches and I was like, ‘Damn! I see you, Anne-Marie.'"