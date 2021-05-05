Angeline Jolie is looking forward to seeing what Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao brings to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) when she directs 'Eternals'.
Angelina Jolie can't wait to see what Chloe Zhao will bring to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
The 45-year-old actress will star as Thena in the upcoming superhero blockbuster 'Eternals' and is excited by what Chloe – who was recently honoured with the Academy Award for Best Director for 'Nomadland' – will bring to the comic book world.
Asked what she thought of Chloe's triumph, Angelina told CinemaBlend.com: "I was very, very happy. Very, very happy. I think she's a special director, she's a really interesting woman.
"She's very thoughtful, very serious about her work. And I think she's bringing a new voice through her films, and I think to Marvel. So I'm very excited for people to see it."
Jolie has returned to action films for the first time in more than a decade in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' as PTSD-stricken firefighter Hannah Faber and described working on the flick as "very healing" as she got the chance to depict a "broken" character.
The 'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider' star explained: "I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it.
"As an artist, it's very healing to play people like that. She's been very healing for me, because you just get so broken and then you stand back up.
"[Hannah is] a very broken person who carries a great deal of guilt."
The movie sees Hannah try and protect a 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) after he witnesses a murder and Angelina has described it as more than just a "thriller".
She said: "On its surface, it feels like a great thriller, a great adventure across an unusual terrain inside a great fire. Underneath it, it's a really emotional film. It's about people who have a great impact on each other and change each other. Emotionally and practically, they go through the fire."
