Andy Cohen wants his son to be friends with Anderson Cooper's new baby.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host is thrilled his best pal welcomed Wyatt Morgan Cooper into the world via surrogate earlier this week and he's looking forward to introducing the tot to his own little boy, 14-month-old Benjamin.

Andy - whose son was also born to a surrogate - shared a photo of Anderson kissing his newborn son and wrote on Instagram: '''New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you! [heart emoji] (sic)''

And commenting on Anderson's own post announcing the birth of his son, Andy wrote: ''Ben [heart] Wyatt (sic)''

Kelly Ripa - who has three children with husband Mark Consuelos - also sent her congratulations and admitted she can't wait for the relaxing of social distancing measures due to the coronavirus so she can meet the youngster.

She wrote: ''Our hearts are filled with love......as @instasuelos and i and the kids patiently wait for the day that we can meet beautiful Wyatt in person. We love you so much. [heart emojis] can't stop the tears of joy (sic)''

Mark also commented with a string of heart emojis, as did model Karlie Kloss.

Former 'Dawson's Creek' actress Busy Philipps send her own message of congratulations.

She wrote: ''This is so beautiful! Welcome to the world Wyatt Cooper! Congratulations,'' Busy Philipps wrote.

Anderson announced his happy news on CNN on Thursday (30.04.20) and later took to Instagram to share photos of the tot and explained the origins of the baby's name.

He wrote: ''I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

''My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.

''Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.''