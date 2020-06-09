Andy Cohen has been to visit his former pet dog.

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host recently revealed he has made the decision to give his beagle-foxhound mix Wacha to a second family seven years after he adopted the pooch, because ''some occasional random signs of aggression'' made him worry for the wellbeing of his 15-month-old son Benjamin but he receives regular videos from new owner Sherman and recently travelled to Connecticut to walk the pooch.

He said: ''I took him out for an hour walk, which is what I plan to do now, I plan to see him still.

''And the great thing is that, after he went back with Sherman, Sherman said there were no signs that he was depressed or feeling any kind of way.''

The 52-year-old star made the difficult decision to home Wacha after extensive conversations with experts.

Speaking on his 'Radio Andy' talk show, he said: ''I don't think I have to tell you guys how much I love Wacha, I mean that kind of speaks for itself, but something happened with Wacha, the day actually we were taping the Below Deck reunion. It was not great and I don't really care to go into it...

''Basically, everyone I respect who is involved in the animal rescue field and who has known about my journey with Wacha. And it was the unanimous view that I should find a very happy home for him.

''[My dog trainer] Brandon was like, 'Andy, if something happens, you are going to have to put him down. How will you be able to live with yourself if you kept him in the home and then something happened with you and Ben and then you had to put him down?' ''

Although he knows he made the right decision, Andy previously admitted he misses his furry friend very much.

He said: ''I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home.

''I am not the same person I was when I got him. My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring... and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him - let's be honest, when don't I think of him - it's with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other's lives exactly when we did, and that he's happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha. (sic)''