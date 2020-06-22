Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons have met via video call.

The TV host had previously gushed about how much he was looking forward to introducing his 16-month-old son Benjamin to his friend's baby son Wyatt, who was born via a surrogate in April, and how he hopes they become best friends just like their dads.

And now, the tots have met for the first time, virtually, as due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are unable to meet in person.

During the latest at-home episode of 'Watch What Happens Live!', Andy told his son: ''Ben, this is going to be your good buddy Wyatt.

''You guys are going to travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're going to be great friends.''

The journalist announced the arrival of Wyatt on CNN and later took to Instagram to share photos of the tot and explained the origins of the baby's name.

He wrote: ''I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.

''My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me.

''Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.''

And Andy, 52 - whose son was also born to a surrogate - posted a photo of news anchor Anderson, 53, kissing his newborn son and wrote on Instagram: '''New life, new hope!' Wyatt Cooper, you couldn't have come at a better time! I know a friend who can't wait to meet you! [heart emoji] (sic)''

And commenting on Anderson's own post announcing the birth of his son, Andy wrote: ''Ben [heart] Wyatt (sic)''