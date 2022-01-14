Andrew Burnap is set to play the male lead in the musical live-action adaptation of 'Snow White'.
Andrew Burnap has joined the live-action remake of 'Snow White' as the male lead.
After it was revealed that Rachel Zegler will take on the titular role as the Disney princess and Gal Gadot will play the Evil Queen in '500 Days of Summer' filmmaker Marc Webb's musical reimagining of the classic fairytale, the Tony Award-winner has boarded the cast.
However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old Broadway star is having a new role created for him that is neither The Prince, nor the Huntsman.
The movie will expand on the story and music from the original film with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - who wrote tracks for 'La La Land', 'The Greatest Showman' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' - penning new songs for the project.
Production on the movie - which has been in development since 2016 - is expected to begin this year.
The original 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' - which was based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale - was Disney's first animated feature film and was first released in 1938.
Gal, 36, had said of landing the "iconic" part as the Disney villain: "Well, first of all, I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an icon character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice.
"I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen.
"Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"
And Marc had said of the 20-year-old 'West Side Story' star being cast as Snow: "Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale."
The actress-and-singer hailed her casting as a "dream come true".
Alongside a screenshot of the casting announcement, she wrote on Instagram: "Well… hello to a dream come true.[apple and star emojis]"
And she excitedly tweeted: "I HAVE MANIFESTED MY ENTIRE LIFE I THINK I THINK.(sic)"
As 2022 begins and New Year's resolutions are made, and just as quickly broken, the first batch of eagerly awaited new musical releases are set to...
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Diana Prince is a goddess and princess of the Amazons. She lives her life surrounded...
Jeff and Karen Gaffney live the suburban dream, Jeff works in HR in the city...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
Diana is a princess and one of the best fighters on the island she was...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
After a post-apocalyptic dystopia (The Road) and Prohibition-era America (Lawless), Australian director John Hillcoat brings...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...