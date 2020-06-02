Leigh-Anne Pinnock's fiance Andre Gray proposed with a personalised film set up on an outdoor cinema.

The Little Mix singer has shared details of her man's romantic gesture just days after he popped the question on their fourth anniversary.

Appearing on her bandmate's MTV show 'Served! With Jade Thirlwall', she said: ''[Andre] basically set up this outdoor cinema, so there was a walkway of fairy lights and candles and I was like, 'This is a bit much for an anniversary, what's going on here?'

''So we started watching a film, and then halfway through it cut out and our song started playing, and then there were videos and pictures of us and there was this book on the screen that said, 'four years and forever counting', and it kept opening up with pictures of us and stuff.

''And then it just said, 'Will you marry me?' and he was on one knee.''

Last week, Watford footballer Andre took to Instagram to announce their engagement, as the loved up couple posed for a photo showing off her diamond ring.

He wrote: ''Let the caption speak for itself this time... Hasta la muerte.''

Leigh-Anne also commented on the happy news on social media as she described her beau as ''the man of my flipping dreams''.

She said: ''Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes...

''I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.''

The 28-year-old singer recently admitted she was hoping Andre, also 28, might pop the question one day.

Quizzed on whether she would like to marry the Watford striker, she said: ''I really hope so.

''I'm just waiting, you know. I'm waiting ... patiently.''