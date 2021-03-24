Anaïs Gallagher has photographed the likes of Rina Lipa, Roman Kemp and Lady Leshurr for a Coca-Cola campaign.

The 21-year-old model - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews - was tasked with capturing portraits of several famous faces, including Dua Lipa's model sister Rina, 19, the Capital FM DJ, 28, and the 32-year-old rapper and 2021 'Dancing on Ice' contestant, taking their first sip of the fizzy drink.

The series is part of the brand's Open That Coca-Cola campaign, which is about the "indescribable feeling of drinking that first sip of Coca-Cola".

A poll carried out by Coca-Cola found that 25 per cent of Brits find the taste of Coke to be indescribable.

Anaïs also snapped influencer Saffron Barker, 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' finalist Tayce, and 'It’s A Sin’ actor Nathaniel Hall for the project.

She said: “Working with Coca-Cola on this shoot was such a fun challenge. I got to use my artistic outlet to bring to life a sensation that’s impossibly hard to put into words. So instead, we captured it in images!”

Rina said: “Describing drinking a Coke is hard, but it makes me think of good times, making memories and of summer."

Nathaniel - who played Donald Bassett in the acclaimed drama 'It's A Sin' - commented: “Communicating the feeling of drinking a Coke through facial expressions has been so much fun. And no acting required!”

Roman added: “I used to genuinely believe that going AAAAHH! after a sip of Coca-Cola makes it taste better and now, I can’t help but do it!”

Anaïs - who enrolled at art college in 2018 - has photographed musicians such as Sam Fender, Yungblud, Blossoms, Inhaler, and her ex-Oasis rocker dad Noel.

She said previously of her studies: "I'm just powering on with university and putting most work on hold at the moment so I can focus on my photography studies. I'm not sure particularly what I want to do yet but I'm trying to go down that route."

Anaïs' work can be found on her separate photography Instagram page with the handle @a.gallagher.photos.