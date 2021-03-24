Anaïs Gallagher has shot her first celebrity portrait series for a Coca-Cola Compaign.
Anaïs Gallagher has photographed the likes of Rina Lipa, Roman Kemp and Lady Leshurr for a Coca-Cola campaign.
The 21-year-old model - who is the daughter of Noel Gallagher and his ex-wife Meg Matthews - was tasked with capturing portraits of several famous faces, including Dua Lipa's model sister Rina, 19, the Capital FM DJ, 28, and the 32-year-old rapper and 2021 'Dancing on Ice' contestant, taking their first sip of the fizzy drink.
The series is part of the brand's Open That Coca-Cola campaign, which is about the "indescribable feeling of drinking that first sip of Coca-Cola".
A poll carried out by Coca-Cola found that 25 per cent of Brits find the taste of Coke to be indescribable.
Anaïs also snapped influencer Saffron Barker, 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK' finalist Tayce, and 'It’s A Sin’ actor Nathaniel Hall for the project.
She said: “Working with Coca-Cola on this shoot was such a fun challenge. I got to use my artistic outlet to bring to life a sensation that’s impossibly hard to put into words. So instead, we captured it in images!”
Rina said: “Describing drinking a Coke is hard, but it makes me think of good times, making memories and of summer."
Nathaniel - who played Donald Bassett in the acclaimed drama 'It's A Sin' - commented: “Communicating the feeling of drinking a Coke through facial expressions has been so much fun. And no acting required!”
Roman added: “I used to genuinely believe that going AAAAHH! after a sip of Coca-Cola makes it taste better and now, I can’t help but do it!”
Anaïs - who enrolled at art college in 2018 - has photographed musicians such as Sam Fender, Yungblud, Blossoms, Inhaler, and her ex-Oasis rocker dad Noel.
She said previously of her studies: "I'm just powering on with university and putting most work on hold at the moment so I can focus on my photography studies. I'm not sure particularly what I want to do yet but I'm trying to go down that route."
Anaïs' work can be found on her separate photography Instagram page with the handle @a.gallagher.photos.
During a socially distanced 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony at the Staples Centre in downtown LA, Dua Lipa not only lifted an award for Best Pop Vocal...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.