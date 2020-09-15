Late Broadway star Nick Cordero's widow Amanda Kloots scattered some of her husband's ashes into the Pacific Ocean as a tribute to his father.
Amanda Kloots scattered some of Nick Cordero's ashes into the Pacific Ocean.
The late Broadway star died of coronavirus in July aged 41, and now his widow has revealed she she put a portion of his remains into the sea as a tribute to his father.
Speaking during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, she explained: ''I put some of them in the Pacific Ocean on our anniversary because his dad's were also put in the Pacific.''
Amanda, 38, admitted she has also been thinking of having necklaces ''made with some of his ashes'', but she still needs to look into it.
She wrote: ''Looking for suggestions for necklaces to be made with some of his ashes.
''I've heard this can be done and haven't had time to research it yet.''
Last month, she described picking up her late husband's ashes as ''beyond surreal and horrible''.
At the time, she added: ''But they're in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: look at it as you have him with you now.
''Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true.''
Nick's life and career were recently celebrated in a two-hour tribute which streamed on Broadway on Demand and his widow was pleased that his fans got to know more about the singer and actor and also that the service will be another way for her 15-month-old son Elvis to learn more about his dad as he gets older.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm very grateful for Nick's memorial tonight. I'm grateful that so many people from Nicks life were a part of it.
''I'm grateful that people learned things about Nick they didn't know, got a glimpse into his childhood, early adult years and then these last special years.
''I'm grateful that Elvis will have this video to watch one day to learn about his father, about how many people loved him and the lives he touched.''
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
An interview with Indian-electronic artist Soumik Datta.
Nearly two and a half years since the release of her arresting debut album 'On Hold', Fenne Lily returns with her second album 'Breach'.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...