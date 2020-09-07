Amanda Kloots is ''very grateful'' for Nick Cordero's memorial service.

The life and career of the late Broadway star - who died of coronavirus in July - were celebrated in a two-hour tribute which streamed on Broadway on Demand on Sunday (06.09.20) and his widow was pleased that his fans got to know more about the singer and actor and also that the service will be another way for her 15-month-old son Elvis to learn more about his dad as he gets older.

Amanda wrote on Instagram: ''I'm very grateful for Nick's memorial tonight. I'm grateful that so many people from Nicks life were a part of it.

''I'm grateful that people learned things about Nick they didn't know, got a glimpse into his childhood, early adult years and then these last special years.

''I'm grateful that Elvis will have this video to watch one day to learn about his father, about how many people loved him and the lives he touched.''

But Amanda admitted the tribute left her ''ugly crying'' at some moments and she was thankful that she was joined by some of her closes friends as they tuned in to watch the show.

Sharing a photo of the group viewing the tribute, she added: ''You have to look for silver linings. There have been many through this whole time in my life.

''Tonight, there were many.

''Because of COVID we couldn't have a huge celebration somewhere, but now we a video for a lifetime.

''Tonight so many people could watch and learn about Nick's life that may not have been able to travel to wherever we would have held a ceremony.

''Tonight I was in the comfort of my own home, surrounded by dear friends and Elvis able to ugly cry and breathe when I needed. Hooray for silver linings!''

Amanda ended her message by thanking the organisers of the ''beautiful'' tribute.

She concluded: ''Thank you to everyone who came together to make this happen. I think it was absolutely beautiful.''