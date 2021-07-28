Amanda Gorman feels like "Cinderella going to the ball" after being announced as a co-chair for the Met Gala.

The 23-year-old Harvard graduate - who became the youngest inaugural poet in US history when she delivered her 'The Hill We Climb' poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration - will co-host this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala along with actor Timothee Chalamet, 25, pop star Billie Eilish, 19, and 23-year-old tennis ace Naomi Osaka.

And she has admitted she couldn't believe it when Vogue's editor-in-chief and the gala's chairwoman, Anna Wintour, asked her to take on the role.

She told PORTER magazine: "The closest analogy is feeling like Cinderella going to the ball.

"Anna Wintour took the time to ask me over Zoom; I was not expecting that at all."

Speaking about her colleagues, Amanda added how she "feels like being a freshman at a party with seniors. You know? Like I just arrived here. My life has changed quite recently and they are all at the top of their game, and so I'm just absorbing what it means to be able to stand beside their greatness.

"There is something unifying in us being young and fresh-faced but, at the same time, we have become somewhat emblematic of our industries," she added. "We are the new generation — and you'd better watch out."

The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will take place in September.

The fundraising event was axed in 2020 due to the global health crisis.

Daniel H. Weiss, the president of the museum, said at the time: "The Met has endured much in its 150 years and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future.

"This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community.

"As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy the Met's collection and exhibitions."