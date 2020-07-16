Aluna, who is one half of electronic music duo AlunaGeorge, has announced she is to release her debut solo album on August 28th.
Aluna is to release her debut solo album next month.
The 32-year-old singer, aka Aluna Francis - who is one half of electronic music duo AlunaGeorge, alongside producer George Reid - will drop her first solo record 'Renaissance' on August 28th, and she has also released a new single, 'Get Paid'.
She said in a statement: '''Get Paid' is an aspirational celebration about black women and women of colour getting paid, in opposition of the reality that we are consistently undervalued for our work.''
The song also features Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom.
She added: ''On the other hand, this is a song about believing we deserve to get paid because as society keeps telling us we are worthless, we internalise that notion, which is almost more damaging because it stops us from advocating for ourselves.''
Aluna wrote on Twitter: ''I wrote this album as a fix for any type of dancing deficiencies you may have in your life... RENAISSANCE out August 28 (sic)''
The star admitted earlier this year she wanted to put the AlunaGeorge project on hold for the time being because she felt ''self-conscious'' about including George in her ''process of self-discovery''.
She said: ''I did feel a little bit self-conscious trying to drag George through my own process of self-discovery.
''I wrote a song before we put out the last EP which was about my mum and my grandma, and George is obviously supportive, but it's just a bit weird, like, 'Hey, do you want to finish off this black women's anthem with me?' ''
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.