Aloe Vera has been identified as the perfect sleeping aid, according to a NASA study.

The plant, which is known for other benefits like healing burns and moisturizing skin, gives off oxygen at night which helps purify air quality - thereby improving sleep.

Aloe Vera also doubles as a useful room decor with the thick green leaves brightening up drab walls, making it the ideal plant to have in a bedroom.

The low maintenance nature of the plant - they only need to be watered every three weeks - means people can drop into slumber without worrying about their bedroom flower.