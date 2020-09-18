Aloe Vera has been found to be the perfect sleeping aid, according to research conducted by NASA.
The plant, which is known for other benefits like healing burns and moisturizing skin, gives off oxygen at night which helps purify air quality - thereby improving sleep.
Aloe Vera also doubles as a useful room decor with the thick green leaves brightening up drab walls, making it the ideal plant to have in a bedroom.
The low maintenance nature of the plant - they only need to be watered every three weeks - means people can drop into slumber without worrying about their bedroom flower.
